2024 NFL Draft Player Profile: Jared Verse, Edge, FSU

The 2024 NFL Draft is just a couple of weeks away, so it’s time to brush up on the current crop of player profiles on site as we near the fun. Thus far, we’ve taken an in-depth look at a number of worthy prospects that the Jacksonville Jaguars could look at with their 17th overall pick, but there are still some notable names to get to before the fun kicks off in Detroit at the end of the month.

One name that has started to pop up on some national mock drafts as a target for Jacksonville of late is Florida State edge rusher, Jared Verse.

Firmly in the mix to be the top edge rusher off the board, Jared Verse is a physical, athletic player that can play in multiple fronts. That type of versatility is exactly what Jacksonville values in their edge defenders, so Verse makes a lot of sense if the Jags want to add another wrinkle to their pass rush alongside the tandem of Josh Allen and Travon Walker.

Let’s take a closer look at what Jared Verse could bring to the Jacksonville defense as we establish if he could be in play with the team’s 17th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 254lb

Career Statistics (at Florida State)

Sacks: 18

TFL: 29.5

(had 13.5 career sacks in two years at Albany before transferring to FSU)

Strengths

Relentless motor

Ideal blend of speed and power

Three-down player who is more than willing to mix it up in the run game

Advanced understanding of leverage and momentum

Consistently puts tackles on their heels with twitched up get off

31 bench reps at the combine shows up all over his tape

Quick, agile feet for a bulkier player

Solid bag of pass rush moves including a violent stab/chop move and a smooth stutter-step hesitation setup

Weaknesses

Not an overly bendy player

Needs to learn to counter better when initial plan fails

Doesn’t fight through double teams as often as you would like from a top-tier edge prospect

Can get a little eager pre-snap which leads to some sloppy footwork off the snap

Will be 24 midway through his rookie year

Projection and Fit

Jared Verse wouldn’t fill Jacksonville’s biggest need, but he’s too talented a player to pass on if he’s available come pick 17. His ability to win with both power and speed would be such a boost to a Jacksonville pass rush that relies solely on Josh Allen and Travon Walker to create pressure at the moment.

With Verse in the mix, it would allow defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen to deploy some terrifying third down personnel packages that could see Allen, Walker, Verse and Arik Armstead all getting after the passer at the same time.

That type of pass rush could be just the answer to the suddenly star-powered passing attacks across the AFC South.

Conclusion

Jared Verse could very well have been a top-10 pick in last year’s draft, but decided to return to Florida State to improve his game. He was able to do just that, as he made big strides in terms of his bag of pass rush moves, as well as his consistency in the run game to become arguably the most well-rounded edge prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The talent and value for Jacksonville is undeniable, so it would really come down to whether the team are looking to attack a specific need like corner or receiver, or go the best player available route. If it’s the latter, Jared Verse makes a ton of sense.

Grade: 9.1 (Immediate impact player)

