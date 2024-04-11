Jaguars News (4/11): With Josh Allen’s deal done, is Trevor Lawrence up next?

Good morning!

How many starters do you need for a successful draft class? (Big Cat Country)

The Jaguars got Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Tyson Campbell, and Andre Cisco in 2021; Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd in 2022; and Anton Harrison and Antonio Johnson in 2023. Is that good?

Report: Jaguars’ Josh Allen inks five-year, $150 million extension (Big Cat Country)

Jacksonville’s homegrown star is now signed through the 2028 season. Wahoo!

5 Takeaways from Josh Allen’s post-extension presser (Big Cat Country)

Travis Holmes broke down the most important takeaways from Allen’s media availability on Wednesday. The franchise’s single-season sack record-holder mentioned he’d like to be utilized inside more under new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

Gene Frenette: Jaguars did right thing by getting Josh Allen contract done now to avoid distraction (Times-Union)

Gene Frenette noted: “With Allen turning only 27 on July 13, he’s now got a chance to become the longest-tenured Jaguars’ defensive player in history, challenging the 10-year service time of cornerback and Englewood High product Rashean Mathis.”

Jaguars, OLB Josh Allen agree to five-year contract extension. Here are our takeaways (Times-Union)

Demetrius Harvey wrote: “Though Allen was not a team captain last season in Jacksonville, many players within the team’s locker room looked up to him as one. Allen routinely held court in his corner of the locker room and his interactions with players demonstrated just how much respect he commanded.” Harvey also pointed out that the team can fully focus on Trevor Lawrence as the next man up in contract extension negotiations.

Jaguars extend LB Josh Allen with QB Trevor Lawrence up next (ESPN)

Michael DiRocco similarly addressed the star quarterback: “The Jaguars have already had internal talks about an extension for quarterback Trevor Lawrence (No. 1 overall pick in 2021), which could be in the $40 million to $50 million range annually ... The Jaguars have until May 2 to exercise the fifth-year option on Lawrence, so the team doesn’t need to sign him to an extension this offseason, but GM Trent Baalke said at his end-of-season news conference that he wouldn’t rule it out.”

Inside the deal signed by Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen (Pro Football Talk)

Mike Florio revealed Allen’s full contract details: “The base value is $141.25 million, which means an average value of $28.25 million ... It’s very similar to the contract given by the Giants to pass rusher Brian Burns.”

Roster Moves: Jaguars Re-Sign OLB Josh Allen (Jaguars.com)

The team’s official press release included a statement from general manager Trent Baalke. “Josh is a true pro who has developed into one of the top producing defensive players at his position in the NFL and a cornerstone of our defense. He is a leader on and off the field, and we are excited for Josh and his family, as well as our fanbase.”

Gus’ Tiers: 2024 EDGE draft prospects (1010XL)

The timing couldn’t have been worse, but I tiered pass rush prospects for the Jaguars’ flagship station. I wouldn’t have been mad at drafting Laiatu Latu 17th overall before the Allen news broke. Now I’m rooting for Xavier Thomas on Day 3.

AFC Roster Reset: Biggest signings/losses, burning question for each team ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft (NFL.com)

Nick Shook posed, “Can the Jaguars get back on track with key additions after their 2023 collapse?” and later wrote, “Much of that will fall on the shoulders of Lawrence, who wasn’t quite good enough for most of last season.” I think we’re forgetting how hurt 16 was last year. Sure, he can maybe do a better job of avoiding injury, but it’s not a surprise that a player with head, shoulder, knee, and toe ankle issues faded down the stretch. A fully healthy 2024 season from him and Christian Kirk would be big-time.

Pete Prisco 2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Four QBs go in top 5 as Jim Harbaugh trades back, begins Chargers rebuild (CBS Sports)

Pete Prisco’s mocks are always good to monitor, considering his connection to the Jaguars as a former Times-Union reporter and current recurring guest on the team’s YouTube/podcast shows. He went with Alabama’s Terrion Arnold in his 2024 mock draft 2.0.

Arrest warrant issued for Chiefs’ Rashee Rice in connection with multi-car crash (NFL.com)

NFL expands uniform policy to allow third alternate helmet design (NFL.com)

Former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs arrested following incident at Starbucks (NFL.com)

Green Bay Packers to play Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil (NFL.com)

Seven of nine tagged players have signed long-term deals, months before the deadline (Pro Football Talk)

NFL Draft 2024 ‘The Beast’ Guide: Dane Brugler’s scouting reports and player rankings (The Athletic)

One-man scouting department Dane Brugler posted his 324-page draft guide at The Athletic. If you could only use one resource to prepare for the draft, it’s this. Cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Quinyon Mitchell are Bruglar’s 10th- and 11th-ranked prospects, respectively.

