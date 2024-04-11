5 Takeaways from Josh Allen’s post-extension presser

With the initial wave of NFL Free Agency in the rearview, and the NFL Draft fast approaching, the Jacksonville Jaguars and star defensive end/outside linebacker Josh Allen made it official:

As previously covered by Big Cat Country's Gus Logue, the team and Allen reached an agreement on a five-year, $141.25 million contract extension, which could reach $150 million if various incentives are hit. The deal includes $88 million guaranteed and saves the team $12.9 million on the cap in 2024, per Spotrac.

After the announcement, Allen took to the podium to speak with the assembled local media.

Full Presser:

Prepare to see Allen lined up everywhere

Something that many fans have hoped for in the past, but have yet to see much of is Jacksonville’s best pass rusher being moved around to identify the best matchup, such as is often done with top pass rushers around the league. Early in the presser, Allen communicated the potential for this 2024 defensive line to do just that, if Coach Nielsen agrees.

“I know Coach Nielsen [defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen] is a defensive line guy. If you want your best player to rotate inside, I’ve shown that I can play three-tech on a guard... Travon can go, Arik can go inside and outside, Roy had some outside stuff. So, we can rotate and see where everybody best fits, I think that’s important and I think that’s priority number one.”

This type of movement across a defensive front is something that we've seen with impact players such as J.J. Watt and Chris Jones, as they search to locate the weakest link on the opposing offensive lines. Allen continued:

“I still believe we’re top dogs, and I’m going to believe that. In my mind, the best defensive front is going to win these games and I feel like we have a great opportunity to be the best defensive front in our division which is going to lead us on to bigger and better things.”

Allen, Arik Armstead, Travon Walker, DaVon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harris, and the rest of the crew will give this defensive front a real opportunity to take over games in Ryan Nielsen's aggressive scheme. If this proposition comes to fruition in-season, I would not think it premature to declare, "Sacksonville may be back, folks!"

Jaguars Josh Allen, the GOAT?

For Allen, becoming one of only three Jacksonville Jaguars first-round picks to be extended since the 2010 season is just step one of what he considers a successful career. Allen is determined to become the greatest Jaguars defender ever and bring championships to Duval County.

“I told myself at Kentucky to Coach Stoops [Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops], I want to be the best player you ever coached. I remember telling him my rookie year, two-star recruit, didn’t know what a two-point stance was, didn’t know what a field and boundary was, but I knew what I wanted. I can argue that question with him, I think I am but that’s his opinion. Then coming here and getting drafted, I wanted to be the best defensive player to ever come out of Jacksonville history.”

Allen will now have five additional years to continue building up on that resume to compete with the greats, which he is well aware of.

“I know I’m 10 sacks away from leading franchise history in total sacks I think, and Tony Brackens who has become a big mentor of mine throughout these years, just to know I’m right on his heels is a blessing. I passed Calais’ [Campbell] who was another mentor of mine coming in, so knowing that I did that was huge and now it’s Tony.”

Salute to Josh Allen’s sister, Myisha Hines-Allen. According to Allen, her example is one of his driving forces, pushing him to win his own professional championship. Hines-Allen won a WNBA championship with the Washington Mystics back in 2019. When it's all said and done, Myisha may be a key reason Duval County gets its first Super Bowl!

“I’m very emotional right now, but the job is not done yet. That’s what I want to tell the fanbase. I’m extremely blessed and honored to get this paycheck and to get these checks, but I still set goals for myself. Defensive Player of the Year is my next goal. Winning the Super Bowl, being the MVP of it. I told you I’m a legacy guy....When I look back on my legacy, I look at my family. My sister has won a professional championship, so she’s up on me. I think about this all the time. I know I’m super competitive. I got to win a Super Bowl and be the MVP and I can be up one, I’m not going to stop until I get that. That’s motivating me, that’s bigger than money. For me, if I can do that and bring the first win to Jacksonville, and be MVP, that’s my goal. I’m not stopping until I get there.”

Josh Allen is as good as they come. pic.twitter.com/hAX84buHwG — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) April 10, 2024

Getting an early start on the new D

Allen expressed relief that contract negotiations were completed before the team's offseason program (which kicks off on April 15th, with OTAs beginning on May 20th).

“We agreed this is the perfect timing for us with OTAs coming up and I’ll be there to see and to be around Coach [defensive coordinator] Ryan Nielsen and be around the guys for a little bit before I take off on my journey what got me to here. I really can’t switch up, can’t do anything different.”

He later reiterated a similar comment.

“I’m glad we got the deal done here before these classes start and OTAs and minicamp or training camp mandatory.”

Allen outlined his offseason plan to train for a few weeks in Jacksonville, thus securing the new defensive playbook and any additional scheme information, before leaving to complete his annual personal workout program in Arizona.

“I will be for the first couple of weeks. That’s why I was saying, figure out what I’m going to do and I’ve had this plan. I’m just going to stick to it. I’m going to be here for the first couple of weeks to get in touch with the coaches, to know what the scheme is about, to get those basic installs. Then, okay, this is what we’re doing, this is what they expect from me, this is what they want from me. So now, when I go train, I can do what I need to do.”

The franchise tag works in Jacksonville

In three straight offseasons, the team has utilized the franchise tag to assist in getting a long-term deal done before Week 1. The team followed this blueprint in 2022 with Cam Robinson, and in 2023 with Evan Engram. Now Allen joins that list.

For three years in a row, the team has avoided holdouts and in-season contract negotiations while not being forced to trade away a tagged player. For as much vitriol as Trent Baalke receives, this would be a mark in the positive column, for sure.

The Jaguars have options in the first round

By locking Allen in long-term to pair with third-year pro Travon Walker, the team further opens up their options for the first round of the coming NFL Draft. Many national and local media members have recently mocked Jared Verse, Laiatu Latu, or occasionally Dallas Turner to Jacksonville in Round 1, partially based on the lack of a confirmed long-term commitment to Allen from the team. With a five-year commitment secured before the draft, the team is free to truly approach pick 17 with the best player available in mind.

Some in the media would still prefer the team to draft a rotational edge or defensive tackle (Johnny Newton/Byron Murphy II) in the draft to push this defensive front into the group of elite defenses. I would consider myself a part of this group, but that is slightly dependent upon who’s left on the board.

Nevertheless, it’s great news all around for the home team. Josh Allen is here for the long haul and he is itching to etch his name into the history books. Excited yet, Duval?