Jacksonville has already shown interest in more than 50 draft prospects through meetings, visits, and more. Latest update: Apr. 1

The Jaguars indeed on Friday reportedly extended the contract of linebacker Foye Oluokun for four more years with $22.5 million guaranteed. He has led the Jaguars in tackles the past two seasons. I don’t know that the Jaguars initially thought Oluokun would be a long-term fixture when they signed him as an unrestricted free agent in the 2022 offseason. Free-agent contracts are often stop-gaps until younger players develop. Credit to Oluokun. He played well enough to be a long-term fixture.

Morse was the biggest upgrade in free agency since Fortner struggled so much in his second season. Many fans still want the Jaguars to invest one of their first two picks on an offensive lineman. I don’t see it. Unless a special value falls to them, I would be surprised to see this room get significant draft help.

Fact: the Jaguars will select a defensive back among their first three picks, if not double dip at the position. It’s perhaps the most glaring need, with Tyson Campbell set to play in a contract year and oft-injured veteran Ronald Darby opposite him after inking a team-friendly, two-year deal this offseason. Only two defensive backs on the Jaguars’ 53 man roster last year are set to be under-contract in 2025: back-up Montaric Brown and second-year nickel Christian Braswell, who played in 3 games last year.

It’s hard to be so definitive when it comes to the draft, but it feels like Jacksonville must address the corner position within the top two rounds. While a receiver was drafted first in this mock and isn’t far behind cornerback in terms of need, don’t get it twisted — cornerback is Jacksonville’s most concerning position.

The free event for fans, on the playing surface of EverBank Stadium, will include appearances by coach Doug Pederson and Jaguars players, who will give their pre-draft analysis, with the entire first round of the draft televised on the stadium scoreboards on NFL Network.

According to the league, the top 25 earners of the supplemental cash include Jacksonville Jaguars center Luke Fortner, who received $872,196 in performance-based pay, good for sixth-highest. Fortner earned $905,003 in base salary last year, according to OverTheCap. He was drafted with the first pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In addition the impressive list of stats above, Etienne also finished 4th in broken tackles on receptions and 6th in YAC per catch, according to Pro Football Reference. Looking for one final Etienne stat to convince you to draft him in the first round? He led the NFL in broken tackles in 2023, with a whopping 31 (per Pro Football Reference).

He had chronic myeloid leukemia, a slow-progressing disease. Thankfully, doctors caught it early, and his cancer eventually went into remission. Anoa’i signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars later in 2007 but was released before the season. In 2008, he played one season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL before being released.

