Ranking the Jaguars’ biggest needs entering the NFL Draft

With free agency finally slowing down and the NFL Draft less than a month away. It’s time to turn our attention to the positions of need the Jacksonville Jaguars could be looking to address the last weekend in April. Here we rank the top five, in ascending order of priority:

5: Offensive Line

Pederson repeats line from late last season on how O-line “didn’t have much continuity” in 2023, adds Robinson, Cleveland, Fortner, Scherff and Harrison played only one game together. — Eugene Frenette (@GeneFrenette) February 27, 2024

A group that looked like it needed a lot more attention three weeks ago, the Jags have proactively addressed two spots on the offensive line this offseason - first by signing former Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse to a two year deal, before extending left guard Ezra Cleveland’s stay in Jacksonville. Those two deals now give the team a starting o-line of Cam Robinson, Cleveland, Morse, Brandon Scherff and Anton Harrison, with Walker Little and Luke Fortner offering youth and experience as backups.

On paper, that’s an impressive starting quintet. But if we learned anything from 2023, you rarely get through a season without significant change along the offensive line. Doug Pederson admitted at the Annual Owner’s Meeting last week that his preferred five starters only suited up once together all season. In addition, Little comes to the end of his rookie deal this time next year, and Robinson is also out of contract after this season too. Trent Baalke would be well served in looking to bolster this group on day three.

4: Edge Rusher

Is Josh Allen and Travon Walker the most underrated duo in the #NFL ?



Josh Allen



• 17.5 sacks

• 2 FF / 1 FR

• 1 INT



Travon Walker



• 10 Sacks

• 1 FR pic.twitter.com/BxK7nT5emk — Dris (@savemetlaw) March 28, 2024

Josh Allen playing on the franchise tag this season scares the living hell out of me. Ask any Jags fan and they’ll tell you that Baalke fumbled the ball in not tying him down to a long-term deal - aside from the lack of security on both sides, it can foster ill-will and increase the likelihood of Jacksonville’s prize asset leaving town this time next year. Penny pinching is short term thinking in a league where the salary cap skyrockets each season. Nevertheless, we are where we are.

Allen, paired with Travon Walker, is a duo improving each year - and 2024 could be the best yet. Thinking further ahead, can Yasir Abdullah or the recently acquired Trevis Gipson become a starter? I’m not inclined to find out - and if this front office can find themselves a mid-round sleeper come draft weekend then it would be well received. Rumors suggest the team has invited Western Michigan’s Marshawn Kneeland to one of their 30 draft visits. Ideal world scenario - Allen signs a long term deal, and Baalke unearths a day two gem.

3: Interior Defensive Line

In Arik Armstead’s 12 playoff games for the #Niners, the #Jaguars newly signed DT has collected 8 sacks, in addition to his 44 pressures.



Coming up BIG in the biggest moments.

pic.twitter.com/E0PlXHuxbt — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) March 30, 2024

This need may have been right at the top of the list had it not been for the addition of Arik Armstead. The San Francisco 49ers’ decision to part with the playmaking defensive lineman was the perfect scenario for the Jaguars, with Baalke’s connections with Armstead helping convince him to switch one coast for another. Armstead’s arrival also took the heat off Baalke and his misstep with Calvin Ridley, but more on that later. For now, the defensive line is looking a lot healthier than it did just two weeks ago.

Armstead is scheme versatile, with a game suited to an odd or even front. Presuming new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen wishes to stick with the 3-4, he likely occupies one of the end spots. With some departures elsewhere on the d-line, that leaves DaVon Hamilton at nose, and Roy Robertson-Harris on the other end. RRH started every game in 2023, whereas Hamilton had just two starts and only suited up in eight contests all year. Tackle is undoubtedly the priority as the defense attempts to get stouter against the run, but more depth across the group as a whole would be welcome. Finding value at defensive tackle in the later rounds is notoriously difficult - but with other areas of need, it may need to wait…

2: Wide Receiver

WR Calvin Ridley: "I really wanted to be with" Jaguars but Titans had "that other side for me"https://t.co/vynFru2nhQ pic.twitter.com/0Mnv2QAkLn — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 17, 2024

And here we are. A position of need that should never have been. How does a general manager make so many mistakes of this magnitude - across two stops - and live to tell the tale? I want to know what dirt Trent Baalke has on Shad Kahn. A chain reaction of events that allowed Calvin Ridley to hit the open market is what needs to be addressed rather than the decision not to match the insane contract the Tennessee Titans offered. Ironically, the Jaguars may end up in a better position without Ridley, who hit 1,000 yards but didn’t quite live up to the billing last year. Finding a young, talented pass catcher in a receiver-heavy draft class seems plausible. But this scenario is a gift from the gods, and has nothing to do with our general manager’s acumen. We see you Trent - we see you.

A trio of Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis and Zay Jones could be bolstered with one final piece. Perhaps a bigger-bodied possession receiver to complement the speed they already have on the roster. Do the Jags go receiver early and target someone like LSU’s Brian Thomas? Or perhaps they wait until the second round and keep FSU’s Keon Coleman in-state? With such depth at the position, the Jaguars have options to round out this receiving corps and give Trevor Lawrence a supporting cast to help get back to the playoffs.

1: Cornerback

Darious Williams gets his 4th interception of the year. His four interceptions leads the #Jaguars.

pic.twitter.com/ALSyVoNJmW — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) December 10, 2023

Generally regarded as a cap casualty, Darious Williams’ departure from the Jaguars may also have been hastened by a change at coordinator. Ryan Nielsen has favored a more aggressive, press-man coverage in his previous stops with the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. That usually requires the new NFL breed of cornerback; tall, long and physical. The undersized Williams, despite an excellent 2023, thrives in zone coverage and playing the ball rather than the man, as his four interceptions last year attest to. Ronald Darby fits the scheme a little better at a discount price, but the ten-year veteran is not the long-term answer.

Could the Jaguars target a corner in the first round? I think that all depends on whether Terrion Arnold or Quinyon Mitchell make it down to 17. The two clear standout cornerbacks in the class may be coveted by a number of teams above Jacksonville in the pecking order. If they’re gone, then Baalke may pivot, take his receiver of choice on the Thursday, and try and manipulate the board on day two to land someone like Nate Wiggins. Regardless, the Jags need to leave the draft with a future starting corner capable of locking down one side of the field.