2024 NFL Draft Player Profile: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

With the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine behind us, we are officially in the home stretch to Detroit as teams finalize their board ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Many players have done well to raise their stock off some impressive offseason extracurriculars, but perhaps none more than former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

A former Georgia Bulldogs transfer, Mitchell made his way to Austin in 2023 and showed out in his lone year with the program. He racked up 845 yards off 55 catches and brought in a Big-12-leading 11 touchdowns while averaging over 15 yards per reception. Mitchell did all that while playing a WR2 role alongside fellow first-round receiver prospect Xavier Worthy.

Off the back of his 2023 season alone, Mitchell was getting some chatter as a potential first-round sleeper prospect, but after showcasing his unbelievable athleticism at the Combine, everybody was wide awake to the idea of Mitchell being the potential WR4 of this loaded receiver class.

So let’s take a more in-depth look at how Adonai Mitchell projects at the NFL level, as we ponder if Trent Baalke and company should consider him with the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Measurables

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 205lb

Career Statistics

Rec: 93

Yards: 1,405

YPR: 15.1

TD: 18

Strengths

Nuanced route-runner

Wins with both speed and size

Doesn’t drop balls

Smooth getting in and out of double moves

Quick feet

Separates with ease on crossing routes

Bouncy player with hangtime in jump ball situations

Slippery in the open-field for such a big receiver

Elite testing at the combine

Weaknesses

Inconsistent play speed down by down

Can have some wasted movement and footwork setting up his release

High ADOT (Average Depth of Target) left little opportunity to show off YAC (Yards After Catch)

Doesn’t play with much physicality for a bigger receiver

Allows too many balls to get into his body

Can lose focus on 50/50 balls when met with contact at the top of his route

Projection and Fit

Adonai Mitchell has the athletic profile, size, and skill set to be a true X option for the Jacksonville passing attack. His ability to win downfield is something Trevor Lawrence hasn’t had since he arrived in Duval, and his style of play would be a nice contrast to the current receiver group of Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, and Zay Jones. The fit makes a lot of sense for Jacksonville.

Conclusion

Adonai Mitchell may not be as refined a wide receiver prospect as the top-tier players in the 2024 NFL Draft class but he is a legitimate unicorn athlete with more than enough skill to warrant a pick in the middle of the first round. If Jacksonville were going to take a wide receiver at 17, Mitchell should be the top player on their board.

Grade: 8.4 (Potential impact player)

Big Cat Country NFL Draft Grading Scale

9.5 to 10 – Top-10 lock. Rare attributes both physically and mentally. Clearly the most talented player on the field in college. Game-changing/wrecking projection at the next level. Potential be top-10 at their position right away.

8.5 to 9.4 – Unquestioned first-round prospect. Elite physical and mental profile. Performed consistently at a high level, no matter the competition in college. Expectations to be an immediate impact player.

7.5 to 8.4 – Mixed opinions on first-round projection. Above average physical profile. Considered a great player at respective school but not a household name. Performs admirably against top competition. Potential to be an immediate starter at the next level. 1-2 round pick.

6.5 to 7.4 – Day 2 prospect. Good athlete but can’t match up with the league’s best. Productive collegiate career. Expectation to perform in a rotational role as a rookie. Potential to become a starter over time.

5.5 to 6.4 – Fringe late Day 2/early Day 3 prospect. Admirable athletic profile. More potential than finished product. Lacking necessary measurables at their position but have found ways to win without them. Rotational piece with a role on special teams as well.

4.5 to 5.4– Day 3 prospect. Either a low ceiling athletically or undersized for their position. Potential for red flag of some sort (exp. Injuries, lack of college production, off-field issues etc.). Still provides an element of intrigue when projecting to the next level. Predominately a special teams player.

3.5 to 4.4 – Bottom half of Day 3 prospect. Underwhelming collegiate career (or small school product). Has a singular trait that’s worth a late round swing of the bat. Chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp. Uphill battle to make final 53.

2 to 3.4 - Priority free agent signee. Traits worth exploring. Camp body.

1 to 1.9 – Clearly not of NFL quality. Lacks the necessary athletic, mental, and skill levels to make any contributions in the league.

