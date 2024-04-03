Jaguars free agency: Cheaper options still available

The NFL draft is fast approaching, with the first round kicking off at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25th. As the offseason has progressed, the Jacksonville Jaguars front office has continued to fill any lingering roster holes and shore up the team’s depth to allow general manager Trent Baalke true freedom to enter the coming draft with the ability to draft the best player available when the Jaguars' pick comes due. With that end goal in mind, we sought to gather a few middle-tier or cheaper free agents that might add upside, competition, or overall value to the 2024 Jaguars, either before or after the draft.

Free Agents Noted:

DL William Gholston

EDGE Kyle Van Noy

EDGE Bud Dupree

CB Adoree' Jackson

CB Patrick Peterson

WR Michael Thomas

With the offseason additions of DL Arik Armstead, Edge Trevis Gipson, CB Ronald Darby, and WR Gabriel Davis one could make the argument that a few of these position groups are essentially set in stone. However, some might vehemently disagree with that stance. Let’s take a deeper look.

DL William Gholston:

While the addition of Arik Armstead does add a much-needed pass rush element to the defensive front, the team would be wise to add another defensive lineman to that rotation either via free agency or the draft. Gholston, could easily fill that role, coming off a one-year, $2.8 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2023, William finished with a PFF grade of 62.8 on defensive snaps (50th out of 130 interior defensive linemen). While the team focuses this offseason on extending Josh Allen, Gholston might go a long way toward reinforcing the interior unit alongside him. The team could look to keep William in Florida on a shorter-term deal to pair with Roy Robertson-Harris and DaVon Hamilton.

EDGE Kyle Van Noy:

The recent addition of former Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans Edge Trevis Gipson provides some rotational pass rush depth for the Jaguars’ defense. However, Gipson's one-year, $1.3 million contract only has $42,500 guaranteed. This amount is a far cry from indicating a guarantee for him to make the opening-day roster. In 2023 the 32-year-old Van Noy signed in late September with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year, $1.4 million contract. He finished the season with a PFF grade of 75.0 on defense (32nd out of 112 edge defenders), with nine sacks, and two forced fumbles on only 562 defensive snaps.

EDGE Bud Dupree:

In 2023, the 31-year-old Dupree signed on to join Ryan Neilsen's Atlanta Falcons on a one-year, $3 million contract. He finished the season with a PFF grade of 56.0 on defense (94th out of 112 edge defenders), with 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles on 725 defensive snaps, per SIS. The former Falcon may benefit from rejoining a familiar defensive staff by coming to Jacksonville in a rotational role. PFF, in their top 100 free agents article, had this to say about Dupree, arguably the Falcons' best 2023 pass rusher.

Dupree had a solid bounceback in 2023 after missing time over the 2021 and 2022 seasons and can still convert speed to power off the edge. He's a bit stiff in his hips and has lost some explosiveness after injuries, but he can still be a solid rotational piece in a defensive line platoon.

Just the great two play sequence from Bud Dupree here. Fits the run by just refusing to be blocked, then rushes the passer on third down working a great get off with a long-arm push pull to collect his sack ! Bud Dupree is really coming along now. pic.twitter.com/E6403O7KGY — Damski (@Damski32) December 5, 2023

CB Adoree' Jackson:

While the addition of Ronald Darby makes cornerback not an immediate need at pick 17, a cursory review of the depth chart makes it pretty obvious this position will be addressed over the first few rounds of the NFL draft. Darby's contract is a two-year, $8.5 million contract, with $5.5 million guaranteed. A reasonable expectation is for another veteran or rookie to be brought in to compete (or start while the rookie develops). Jackson, coming off the end of a three-year, $39 million deal with the New York Giants, is set to likely sign a shorter-term prove-it deal somewhere this offseason. After starting the season off rocky, dealing with injuries and a scheme change, Adoree finished the year with a PFF grade of 48.6 on defense (117th out of 127 cornerbacks), with 64 tackles, one interception, nine pass breakups, and surrendering a 57.6 completion rate on 792 defensive snaps (after surrendering a 49.0 in 2022). Spotrac places Jackson’s projected contract at approximately $11 million for a one-year deal. PFF provided this synopsis of Jackson's 2023 season for context.

Jackson cross trained this offseason for a move to a full time slot role but ended up moving back out wide after just two games. The first half of the Giants' season featured an aggressive defense that ranked second in blitz rate but still couldn't get home on the quarterback with any consistency, leaving their cornerbacks on islands with extremely difficult assignments on a regular basis. Wink Martindale's unit turned a corner over the second half of the year, and Jackson looked improved once returning from injury. Injuries have limited Jackson in four of the past five seasons, but he has true inside-outside versatility with good lateral agility and a knack for making plays on the football, often laying out for acrobatic pass breakups after goading quarterbacks into the occasional throw into his coverage area.

CB Patrick Peterson:

Peterson, now 33 is coming off a two-year, $14 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, with the Steelers' addition of Joey Porter Jr in the 2023 draft, Peterson's time in Pittsburgh predictably ended one year early, as Porter came into his own as the season progressed. However, the veteran cornerback may have more to offer a secondary in need of additional depth and competition. Patrick finished the 2023 season with a PFF grade of 60.5, with 43 tackles, two interceptions, and 8 pass breakups, surrendering a 46.8 completion rate on 397 defensive snaps. Peterson could potentially be an option for the team if they’re unable to grab an early cornerback in the coming draft.

WR Michael Thomas:

The addition of former Buffalo Bills and UCF WR Gabe Davis takes away some of the sting of losing Calvin Ridley in a midnight heist to the Tennessee Titans. However, Davis alone doesn’t have the juice to raise the ceiling of the current receiver core. If the Jaguars don’t add one of the top 5 receivers in this coming draft, or trade for a number 1 receiver option, adding someone like Thomas to a prove-it or incentive-laden deal makes total sense post-draft.

Bigcatcountry’s Henry Zimmer recently broke down what Thomas brings to the receiver room and also what risks he carries with him. As Zimmer noted, “Spotrac has Thomas’ value at around $10 million for one year, the same rate the Jags paid Donte Moncrief for his single season.” In this way, Thomas would truly be a perfect Trent Baalke buy-low opportunity if the draft goes sideways, by signing a high-upside player who has struggled to find his 2019 self for a full season, while dealing with a series of lower body injuries.

In 2023, the 31-year-old Thomas finished the season with a PFF grade of 67.4 (65th out of 125 receivers), securing 39 receptions on 63 targets (61.9% completion rate), 1 touchdown, and averaging 11.5 yards per reception (63rd out of 100 receivers) on 490 offensive snaps. PFF provided this blurb discussing his 2023 season.

Thomas is still a smooth glider who can make contested catches with great hands and footwork along the sideline. He doesn’t quite have the same explosiveness of his heydays, but elite athleticism was never necessarily how he won as more of a master technician, so it’s all a question of health.

#Saints WR Michael Thomas is the most consistent receiver in the NFL.



W1 vs. Titans: 5 REC, 61 YDs

W2 @ Panthers: 7 REC, 55 YDs

W3 @ Packers: 6 REC, 50 YDs

W4 vs. Buccaneers: 4 REC, 53 YDs

W5 @ Patriots: 4 REC, 65 YDs pic.twitter.com/Xtg4N8l7Ap — Ben Slotnick (@SlotnickBen) October 8, 2023

What say you, Duval? Which cheaper free agents do you feel makes sense for the Jaguars to add before or after the draft?