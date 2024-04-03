Jaguars News (4/3): Trevor Lawrence could sign a Brady-like extension, per report

Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ranking the Jaguars’ biggest needs entering the NFL Draft (Big Cat Country)

A trio of Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis and Zay Jones could be bolstered with one final piece. Perhaps a bigger-bodied possession receiver to complement the speed they already have on the roster. Do the Jags go receiver early and target someone like LSU’s Brian Thomas? Or perhaps they wait until the second round and keep FSU’s Keon Coleman in-state? With such depth at the position, the Jaguars have options to round out this receiving corps and give Trevor Lawrence a supporting cast to help get back to the playoffs.

Jaguars free agency: Cheaper options still available (Big Cat Country)

In 2023 the 32-year-old Van Noy signed in late September with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year, $1.4 million contract. He finished the season with a PFF grade of 75.0 on defense (32nd out of 112 edge defenders) with 9 sacks and 2 forced fumbles on only 562 defensive snaps.

Doug Pederson: WR Gabe Davis can be ‘Swiss Army knife’ for Jaguars’ offense (Times-Union)

In the last two seasons, Davis averaged 87 targets. He’s caught 163 passes in four years with Buffalo for 2,730 yards (26.7 yards per reception) and 27 touchdowns. Davis’ size, 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, and ability to work downfield are part of why Jacksonville sought him out in free agency.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan holding steady: Here’s his net worth according to Forbes (Times-Union)

The financial magazine’s annual survey of the world’s billionaires lists Khan as the 162nd richest person in the world with a net worth of $12.2 billion, a combination of revenue from owning the Jaguars, the Fulham soccer team in England, co-owning AEW Wrestling with his son Tony and the original source of his wealth, Flex-n-Gate, an auto parts supplier he purchased in 1980 and the developed the world’s first one-piece bumper.

Trevor Lawrence may be open to going the Tom Brady route in contract talks (Black & Teal)

“I don’t but that’s why when I heard about this meeting that his representation had with the Khan family, which a lot of this was about setting up a framework for what the deal eventually will look like for his long-term extension,” [Mia] O’Brian said when she was asked if Lawrence was an edict issuer. “Hearing that there were specific mentions of I can be Tom Brady and take less money but I need X, Y, and Z, that’s also negotiating.”

2024 NFL draft team needs: Depth chart holes, prospect fits (ESPN)

Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers. He is one of my sleeper corners in this class thanks to his 4.39 speed at 5-foot-11 and 187 pounds. He was a four-year starter at Rutgers and excels in press coverage.

Lance Zierlein 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Giants trade up for QB Drake Maye; WR Ladd McConkey to Chiefs (NFL.com)

C.J. Stroud and the Texans put AFC South defenses on notice last season. [Terrion] Arnold is an in-your-face coverage talent with high football character and the competitive fire Jacksonville coaches will love.

Projecting six new NFL playoff teams for 2024, including Aaron Rodgers’ Jets, Kirk Cousins’ Falcons (CBS Sports)

Doug Pederson has kept this team in the mix despite some mercurial play from both sides of the ball, and Trevor Lawrence should be better off with Mitch Morse anchoring the line. Gabe Davis is a capable replacement for Calvin Ridley out wide, and the defense still has lots of upside, with Arik Armstead aiding the already strong front seven.

Seahawks signing former Jaguars second-round pick to wide receiver group (Field Gulls)

It’s worth noting that Shenault, who wasn’t a kick returner in college or with the Jaguars, returned nine kicks with the Panthers for 249 yards. With the revamped kickoff rules, it’s possible that Shenault may be fighting for a roster spot for special teams reasons in addition to figuring out what he can contribute as a receiver.

Voters reject stadium tax for Royals, Chiefs intended to help fund new ballpark, Arrowhead Stadium renovations (NFL.com)

Colts re-signing safety Julian Blackmon to one-year deal (NFL.com)

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire re-signing with Chiefs on one-year deal (NFL.com)

Iowa CB Cooper DeJean (leg) cleared for football activities, to hold pro day April 8 (NFL.com)

New Titans CB L’Jarius Sneed: ‘Nothing wrong with my knees’ (ESPN)

Vikings’ Wes Phillips suspended after careless-driving resolution (ESPN)

Rashee Rice was leasing Lamborghini involved in Dallas crash (ESPN)

Eliot Wolf rumored to ‘push hard’ for J.J. McCarthy as the next Patriots quarterback (Pats Pulpit)