Jaguars News (4/4): Houston, we have a problem

Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

2024 NFL Draft Player Profile: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas (Big Cat Country)

Adonai Mitchell has the athletic profile, size, and skill set to be a true X option for the Jacksonville passing attack. His ability to win downfield is something Trevor Lawrence hasn’t had since he arrived in Duval, and his style of play would be a nice contrast to the current receiver group of Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, and Zay Jones. The fit makes a lot of sense for Jacksonville.

Which Jaguars GM produced the best draft classes? (Big Cat Country)

We are officially 22 days away from the 2024 NFL Draft! Naturally, there is a lot of buzz around who the Jaguars will take at pick 17 and Trent Baalke’s history with the draft. Let’s take a look at the five general managers in Jacksonville Jaguars history and notable draft picks from the first three rounds that made an impression on the franchise.

What the Stefon Diggs trade to the Houston Texans means for the Jacksonville Jaguars? (Times-Union)

Barring a trade to leap into the top 10 picks, the Jaguars are essentially set to draft a cornerback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Josh Allen, Christian Kirk React to Texans Trading for Stefon Diggs (Jaguar Report)

In short, the Jaguars’ locker room knows the Texans are now the media darlings in the AFC South. The Jaguars are unlikely to be a favorite pick to win the division this offseason, a stark contrast from a year ago.

Gus’ Tiers: AFC South wide receivers (1010XL)

Diggs (turns 31 in November) has three All-Pro selections and 9,995 career yards; Hopkins (turns 32 in June) has five All-Pro selections and 12,355 career yards. These guys may not be in their prime anymore but they’re still the best pass-catchers in the division.

3 high-profile WRs the Jaguars could trade for to keep up with the Texans (Black & Teal)

Lawrence said he would welcome to opportunity to play with Higgins again. In the same breath, the star quarterback acknowledged that it may not be likely, and he’s right. A trade may not be on the horizon, but it shouldn’t be ruled out until Higgins signs a new deal or is traded to another team.

New contract for Brandon Aiyuk? Why 49ers aren’t thinking trade (ESPN)

In part because of [recent high-money extensions by the 49ers], the outside assumption has been that the Niners would have to swallow hard and trade Aiyuk because of the realities of an increasingly top-heavy salary cap. ... according to [general manager John] Lynch, the Niners have not received any offers for Aiyuk, have again made it clear they have no desire to trade him and have already engaged Aiyuk’s camp in early discussions about a contract extension.

NFL executives unfiltered on 2024 free agency: The best and worst from all 32 teams (The Athletic)

“I like Armstead if they can keep him healthy,” an exec said, “but the injury stuff is why we stayed away. Gabe Davis is solid. I like (Darnell) Savage if they can get him to tackle better, but he’s a better athlete than player. Mitch Morse is near the end.”

Sources: Bills finalizing trade of star WR Stefon Diggs to Texans (ESPN)

Bills trade Stefon Diggs to Texans, sports world reacts (ESPN)

Stefon Diggs traded for NFL draft pick: Texans, Bills grades (ESPN)

Lions match 49ers’ offer sheet for TE Brock Wright (ESPN)

Buccaneers reach deal with veteran pass-rusher Randy Gregory (ESPN)

DL Eddie Goldman returns to football, re-signs with Falcons (ESPN)

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice issues statement, apologizes for role in multi-vehicle accident (NFL.com)

Daniel Jeremiah’s top 50: 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings 4.0 (NFL.com)

2024 NFL Draft: Former general manager’s WR tiers, pro comps, draft locations and best fits for loaded class (CBS Sports)

NFL Draft 2024 consensus Big Board: How high can Trey Benson, Jackson Powers-Johnson rise? (The Athletic)

NFL Trade Charts and Future Discounts (KC Sports Network)

2024 NFL Rookie Guide (Sumer Sports)

What Does the Stefon Diggs Trade Mean for the Bills—and for Josh Allen? (The Ringer)

What’s next for the Buffalo Bills’ roster after trading Stefon Diggs? (The Athletic)