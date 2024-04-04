8 mid-round NFL draft picks who could help the Jaguars in 2024

It’s safe to say recent mid-round picks haven’t produced too much for the Jacksonville Jaguars. If this team is going to contend for the playoffs and the AFC South, they’ll need significantly more from GM Trent Baalke’s 2024 draft class. In rounds three through five, this mean players who can have rotational roles throughout the season and won’t cause a lot of drop off if needed to start for a few games — not to mention, the ability to play special teams. Most importantly, from a long-term perspective, these are players who can develop into starters or key role players in the years to come.

With that said, here are eight players entering the 2024 NFL Draft who I believe can have that type of impact:

1. Audric Estime, RB (Notre Dame)

Head Coach Doug Pederson spoke recently about how the biggest need for the Jaguars heading into 2024 is improvement in the running game. Estime could fill a void as a short yardage back and push Tank Bigsby – who made mistakes early in the season and never recovered. There’s no doubt the offensive line will need to improve, but Estime is a powerful downhill back who could compliment Travis Etienne’s speed and shiftiness.

2. McKinnley Jackson, DT (Texas A&M)

Jackson is a two-time team captain with explosion off the line. He frequently lined up over center as the zero technique, and while scouting reports talk of needing to improve his hand usage and ability to get off blocks at times, the 326-pound defensive lineman could eat up space as a key rotational player. Jackson’s experience in the SEC, leadership, and skill set could have instant value and could open up easier matchups for Josh Allen, Travon Walker, and Eric Armstead.

3. Mike Sainristil, CB (Michigan)

Sainristil may not be ready to step in as starting nickel corner right away, but he has the balls skills (six interceptions in 2023) to make big plays in the passing game and willingness to tackle that will make a difference against the run. Sainristil is a former wide receiver who is still learning the corner position, but playing for the National Champion Michigan Wolverines is good training. The Jags need corner depth, especially in the slot. Sainristil is a good backup option and could provide immediate help on special teams.

4. Maason Smith, DT (LSU)

Smith was a five-star prospect coming out of high school, and when healthy, has flashed at an elite level. The major thing that’s held Smith back from being a top prospect is injuries, including an ACL tear in the opening game against FSU in 2022. At 6’6” and 315 pounds, Smith has the physical traits GM Trent Baalke loves and his ceiling is through the roof. Without the pressure of having to be the guy, Smith could thrive under the veteran d-linemen the Jags have.

5. Johnny Wilson, WR (FSU)

Wilson’s combination of size and speed is something you don’t see too often. In 2022 and 2023, Wilson was a reliable target for QB Jordan Travis. Although he had his drops at times, Wilson almost always came back with a big play. If the Jags decide to go corner or even defensive line early, Wilson be a good target who could be a rotational piece for the Jags wide receiving unit. This team has lacked a guy who can go up and catch contested passes, and Wilson could be the guy.

6. Renardo Green, WR (FSU)

There’s been a lot of talk about how new Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen likes to play press coverage in the secondary. Renardo Green could be an ideal fit for the Nielsen system, especially if the team decides to go wide receiver early. Green is a pure press corner who can play in both the slot and out wide. He played at a high level against top LSU wide receiver prospects Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. as well. One of the knocks is his ability to find the ball (something we saw early with Tyson Campbell). However, Campbell improved dramatically in that area, and for a team desperate for corner help, Green’s physicality could have tremendous value.

7. Dominick Puni, OG (Kansas)

Puni is held in high regard as a pass blocker but needs to improve as a run blocker. And while that’s a scary thing to say for how horrid the Jags were running the ball last season, Puni’s zone blocking ability and nimble feet are a good fit for the Doug Pederson offense. Puni could add valuable depth as a backup while improving his strength and learning under veterans Brandon Scherff and Ezra Cleveland.

8. Brandon Coleman, OG (TCU)

Versatility is the reason the Trent Baalke might want to consider drafting Coleman in the fourth or fifth round. Coleman’s large frame and wingspan make him a good fit at guard but also allow him to play outside as a swing tackle. He played tackle at TCU and is known as an above-average pass protector. He’ll need to improve in the run game, but protecting Trevor is priority number one. With injuries being inevitable, Coleman could be a mid-to-late round pick who could add immediate value and help push the overall depth for a position group that desperately needs it.

What other players do you think the Jags should consider in the rounds three through five?