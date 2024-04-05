 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the week: Jaguars legends at the Jumbo Shrimp’s opening day, throwbacks, and more

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week

By Caitlin Connor
Syndication: Florida Times-Union Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Zay Jones, Gabe Davis, and Walker Little celebrated birthdays:

Evan Engram participated in the Club Car Championship:

Kay Adams was not here for the Trevor Lawrence slander:

Foye Oluokun made an appearance on 1010XL’s Helmets and Heels:

Josh Scobee and Tony Boselli lent their talents to the Jumbo Shrimp for their home opener:

Jaguars UK and IE shared this throwback of Travis Etienne Jr. from the fun part of the 2023 season:

The Jaguars shared Foye Oluokun highlights after the announcement of his extension:

His response:

Not from the last week but:

I asked for your GIF reactions to the Jaguars extending Foye:

Christian Kirk had some words after the Houston Texans signed Diggs:

Micah Ross shared his thoughts on the Jaguars’ uniforms:

Best mascot in the NFL:

A throwback from the 2003 NFL Draft:

