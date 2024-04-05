Tweets of the week: Jaguars legends at the Jumbo Shrimp’s opening day, throwbacks, and more

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.
Zay Jones, Gabe Davis, and Walker Little celebrated birthdays:
Happy Birthday to our guy, @zayjones11!@FISGlobal | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/oBJJq0vOlc— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) March 30, 2024
Join us in wishing @gabedavisO a happy birthday! @FISGlobal | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/5WeWPTOE6V— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 1, 2024
Happy Birthday, @walkerlittle45! @FISGlobal | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/Uzl11WV6P8— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 1, 2024
Evan Engram participated in the Club Car Championship:
Dual sport athlete ⛳️@Jaguars tight end @eazyengram played in the @clubcarchamp earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/x40CAsHXqu— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) April 4, 2024
Kay Adams was not here for the Trevor Lawrence slander:
Trevor Lawrence... a bust?!— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 1, 2024
That's a joke we are NOT subscribing to ♀️ #DUUUVAL@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/pZk8usYGhT
Foye Oluokun made an appearance on 1010XL’s Helmets and Heels:
ICYMI... Foye Oluokun spoke with Helmets and Heels and discussed his contract extension that he was given by the Jacksonville Jaguars. #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/RrdpVXQZxP— 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) April 4, 2024
ICYMI... Foye Oluokun joined Helmets and Heels to discuss his thoughts on the Jacksonville Jaguars New Defensive Coordinator. #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/CjITXFgadP— 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) April 4, 2024
Josh Scobee and Tony Boselli lent their talents to the Jumbo Shrimp for their home opener:
Ceremonial first …kick … from @Jaguars legend @JoshScobee10 caught by @ProFootballHOF member @TonyBoselli pic.twitter.com/zBpoQIR9V6— Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (@JaxShrimp) March 29, 2024
Jaguars UK and IE shared this throwback of Travis Etienne Jr. from the fun part of the 2023 season:
to when @swaggy_t1 called game in London #DUUUVAL #FridayTouchdown pic.twitter.com/oLUfNDCiXo— Jaguars UK and IE (@JaguarsUKandIE) April 5, 2024
The Jaguars shared Foye Oluokun highlights after the announcement of his extension:
"All we got is all we need!"- @foyelicious #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/Nw5Wn1PiYp— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) March 29, 2024
His response:
DUUUUVALLLLL! Let's Work https://t.co/yCD7nnL3Cq— Craig Johnson. St. Ignatius , MT (@foyelicious) March 29, 2024
Not from the last week but:
71% of is covered by water— Jaguars UK and IE (@JaguarsUKandIE) October 20, 2023
The rest is covered by @foyelicious #DUUUVAL
I asked for your GIF reactions to the Jaguars extending Foye:
March 30, 2024
March 30, 2024
March 29, 2024
Christian Kirk had some words after the Houston Texans signed Diggs:
How come everytime anything happens in the league I gotta catch all these strays— Christian Kirk (@ckirk) April 3, 2024
Where’s the faith at?? We’re just gonna lay it down before we even take a snap?!— Christian Kirk (@ckirk) April 3, 2024
Micah Ross shared his thoughts on the Jaguars’ uniforms:
Greatest Jaguar uniform. Hands down https://t.co/mWJ6k585Sg— Micah Ross (@micahross) March 30, 2024
Best mascot in the NFL:
Always thought Boom was better anyway https://t.co/dVCSKthl9d— JaxHIM de Ville (@JaxsonDeVille) April 1, 2024
A throwback from the 2003 NFL Draft:
One of the greatest moments in NFL Draft history. The clock runs out on the Vikings in the 2003 draft. The Jags and Panthers make selections before them. Boomer was going apoplectic on set. pic.twitter.com/KnCplma6WS— Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 3, 2024
Not following us on social media? You can find us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.
Loading comments...