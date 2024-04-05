Tweets of the week: Jaguars legends at the Jumbo Shrimp’s opening day, throwbacks, and more

Happy Friday, Big Cat Country! Let’s look at some of this week’s Jacksonville Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter.

Zay Jones, Gabe Davis, and Walker Little celebrated birthdays:

Evan Engram participated in the Club Car Championship:

Kay Adams was not here for the Trevor Lawrence slander:

Trevor Lawrence... a bust?!



That's a joke we are NOT subscribing to ‍♀️ #DUUUVAL@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/pZk8usYGhT — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 1, 2024

Foye Oluokun made an appearance on 1010XL’s Helmets and Heels:

"I have a whole lot of trust (in Ryan Nielsen) to elevate my game to the next level," Foye Oluokun.



Full seg. of Foye Oluokun on Helmets and Heels:https://t.co/KQgrDHfcbM pic.twitter.com/R74k6Gr88o — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) April 5, 2024

ICYMI... Foye Oluokun spoke with Helmets and Heels and discussed his contract extension that he was given by the Jacksonville Jaguars. #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/RrdpVXQZxP — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) April 4, 2024

ICYMI... Foye Oluokun joined Helmets and Heels to discuss his thoughts on the Jacksonville Jaguars New Defensive Coordinator. #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/CjITXFgadP — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) April 4, 2024

Josh Scobee and Tony Boselli lent their talents to the Jumbo Shrimp for their home opener:

Jaguars UK and IE shared this throwback of Travis Etienne Jr. from the fun part of the 2023 season:

The Jaguars shared Foye Oluokun highlights after the announcement of his extension:

His response:

Not from the last week but:

71% of is covered by water

The rest is covered by @foyelicious #DUUUVAL — Jaguars UK and IE (@JaguarsUKandIE) October 20, 2023

I asked for your GIF reactions to the Jaguars extending Foye:

Christian Kirk had some words after the Houston Texans signed Diggs:

How come everytime anything happens in the league I gotta catch all these strays — Christian Kirk (@ckirk) April 3, 2024

Where’s the faith at?? We’re just gonna lay it down before we even take a snap?! — Christian Kirk (@ckirk) April 3, 2024

Micah Ross shared his thoughts on the Jaguars’ uniforms:

Greatest Jaguar uniform. Hands down https://t.co/mWJ6k585Sg — Micah Ross (@micahross) March 30, 2024

Best mascot in the NFL:

Always thought Boom was better anyway https://t.co/dVCSKthl9d — JaxHIM de Ville (@JaxsonDeVille) April 1, 2024

A throwback from the 2003 NFL Draft:

One of the greatest moments in NFL Draft history. The clock runs out on the Vikings in the 2003 draft. The Jags and Panthers make selections before them. Boomer was going apoplectic on set. pic.twitter.com/KnCplma6WS — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 3, 2024

