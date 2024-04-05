AFC South news: Former Colts Pro Bowl CB Vontae Davis passes away at 35 and more

Biggest Risks Houston Texans Can Make In the Second Round

Players Houston should avoid in the second round on the NFL Draft

Let’s clear a natural bias before we dive into the article. The NFL Draft is not about selecting the best college football players in an orderly fashion from 1 to 257. This is an exercise in projection, valuation, and estimation. That’s why running backs don’t go until the third round even if they’re an All-American.

The Texans Way: Just how strong is Houston’s culture?

In DeMeco We Trust.

Now, with Nick Caserio bringing his version of the Patriot Way and DeMeco Ryans building the atmosphere Houston football deserves on that foundation, this team way over-achieved last season. And, the hope and dream is the Houston Texans are poised to challenge for the AFC crown this year.

Value of Things: Texans Throw a Curve

How will the Diggs acquisition impact the offense?

Diggs has been a high volume receiver with the Bills since they acquired him in 2020. The biggest concern is that he has been increasingly disgruntled with the number of targets he has gotten, but those grumbles don’t line up with the facts. So, what we will try to do today is look at what happened when he was with the Buffalo Bills and somehow project that to Houston. Additionally, we want to know what it might mean for the other wide receivers and tight ends in the offense.

Report: Colts, safety Julian Blackmon agree to one-year deal

Indianapolis is bringing back another one of their own, agreeing to a one-year deal with safety Julian Blackmon.

Last season, the 25-year-old safety appeared in 15 games for the Colts’ defense and recorded career-highs in interceptions (4), combined tackles (88), solo tackles (65), tackles-for-loss (5) and pass deflections (8).

Colts’ road to reclaiming AFC South gets tougher with Texans trade for Stefon Diggs

The Texans continue to surround young quarterback C.J. Stroud with a stronger supporting cast as the reigning AFC South champions. Will the Colts counter?

The Texans already reportedly won out against the Colts in signing another former star Minnesota Viking, Danielle Hunter, who had 16.5 total sacks last season, and Diggs is their latest big offseason addition for head coach DeMeco Ryans’ upstart club.

Colts tight end Jelani Woods’ hamstrings look fully healed

After a disappointing 2023 season that never happened due to lingering hamstring injuries, Colts tight end Jelani Woods looks all the way back after recent workouts.

After showing initial promise during his rookie season in which he caught 25 receptions for 312 receiving yards and 3 touchdown receptions, Woods was placed on injured reserve in late August of this past year after re-aggravating a hamstring injury in training camp.

Former Colts Pro Bowl CB Vontae Davis passes away at 35 years old

One of the best cornerbacks in Indianapolis Colts franchise history tragically passed away on Monday—at just age 35.

Still, Davis was one of the best Colts cornerbacks in Indianapolis franchise history. It’s saddening that he passed way at such a young age and entirely too soon—and he will be missed. We send out our heartfelt thoughts and condolences to his family, which includes his older brother, and longtime NFL All-Pro tight end Vernon Davis.

Titans announce 2024 offseason workout schedule

The Tennessee Titans will make their 2024 debut approximately one week from now

Because the Titans employ a first-year head coach in Brian Callahan, the team is permitted to begin its offseason workout program one week earlier than teams with a returning head coach. The Titans will essentially hold a voluntary veteran minicamp in addition to their mandatory version. That’s a nice benefit for Callahan and Co. to take advantage of.

Titans host CB Caelen Carson on pre-draft visit

The Titans are hosting Wake Forest cornerback Caelen Carson on a pre-draft visit

The Tennessee Titans are currently hosting Wake Forest cornerback Caelen Carson on a pre-draft visit. News of the visit began making its rounds on Twitter. Carson is an extremely intriguing cornerback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.

3 LB’s Titans could target in 2024 NFL Draft

Titans general manager Ran Carthon discussed linebackers with the media on Tuesday. What did he have to say?

Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon made some interesting comments throughout L’Jarius Sneed’s introductory press conference on Tuesday. Faced with a barrage of questions, one of the more intriguing moments occurred when Carthon was asked about the inside linebacker position and who will wear the green dot (“call” the defense) in 2024. The Titans have an obvious hole at that leadership position after swapping Azeez Al-Shaair (who called the 2023 defense) with Kenneth Murray Jr. in free agency, a player who has never called an NFL defense.

