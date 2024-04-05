Jaguars News (4/5): No referendum coming on Stadium of the Future

Good morning!

8 mid-round NFL draft picks who could help the Jaguars in 2024 (Big Cat Country)

Jackson is a two-time team captain with explosion off the line. He frequently lined up over center as the zero technique, and while scouting reports talk of needing to improve his hand usage and ability to get off blocks at times, the 326-pound defensive lineman could eat up space as a key rotational player. Jackson’s experience in the SEC, leadership, and skill set could have instant value and could open up easier matchups for Josh Allen, Travon Walker, and Arik Armstead.

Jaguars quotes of the week: ‘He’s the complete package’ (Big Cat Country)

Oluokun might just be the most consistent middle linebacker in the league right now, and will continue to lead the Jags for the foreseeable future.

Gene Frenette: Jaguars GM Baalke, Colts’ Ballard may have eyes on same players in NFL Draft (Times-Union)

Since Indy picks No. 15 overall and Jacksonville No. 17, then No. 46 and 48, respectively, in the second round, it’ll be interesting to see if Baalke feels compelled to pull the trigger on trading up to get ahead of the Colts or stays put.

Stefon Diggs deal shines spotlight on AFC South as one of NFL’s rising divisions (FOX Sports)

The Jaguars haven’t been quite as active as the Texans and Titans, but they’ve responded to their 2023 collapse by pouring resources into the trenches. Most notably, they’ve added Arik Armstead to a defensive line that already features Josh Allen and Travon Walker, who led all NFL duos with 27.5 sacks last season. Gabe Davis has also arrived in Jacksonville via free agency, and the former Bills receiver figures to be another top target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Stadium of the Future meetings are ongoing, referendum not likely (News 4 Jax)

Some voters told News4JAX that they believe they should have some say and would like to see a referendum on the matter, just like Kansas City did with their sports complex.

... But city leaders like Councilman Matt Carlucci say that’s not likely. “I believe that the people elected city council members and the mayor to make these kinds of decisions. I don’t think putting it on a referendum is a good idea,” he said.

How this will play out in Jacksonville should be known in about 40 days.