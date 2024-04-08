Jaguars News (4/8): Should Jacksonville sign UFL kicker Jake Bates?

Good morning!

Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 mock draft roundup (4/8) (Big Cat Country)

In this week’s roundup, we have an appearance of an offensive lineman and two trades by the team. There also is a cameo by an EDGE prospect.

Mia’s Mock Draft Mondays 2.0 (1010XL)

Another fascinating “could-be” project in this year’s Draft class. Mekhi Wingo has drawn some comparisons to another undersized defensive lineman in Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett… a player Jaguars DC Ryan Nielsen is quite familiar with. While Jacksonville invested heavily in Arik Armstead in free agency, Wingo wouldn’t be a plug-and-play 3-tech — but he could develop into a full-time starter while spelling Armstead, Roy Robertson-Harris, and the rest of the Jaguars veteran defensive linemen in Year 1. For a team that lacked “interior push” in 2023, signing Armstead and drafting Wingo would signal the Jaguars’ intentional focus to fortify and “get physical” in the trenches.

Who will the Jaguars take in the 2024 NFL Draft? Latest 7-round mock draft for Jacksonville (Times Union)

Many will be stunned if the Jaguars go with former Florida State Seminoles pass rusher Jared Verse after months of speculation surrounding the team’s receiver and cornerback position groups. But Verse, 6-foot-4, 254 pounds, has all the tools for early success and helps fill a current, and perhaps future, need at defensive end.

Gene Frenette: Questions on Jaguars’ NFL draft strategy, Caitlin Clark, Calipari’s Kentucky exit (Times Union)

Given the depth in this draft, don’t you think Baalke will be more tempted to trade down in the first round like he did last year before selecting offensive tackle Anton Harrison than trading up?

49ers Insider Breaks Down What Jaguars Are Getting in Arik Armstead (Jaguar Report)

Armstead, who was drafted in the first round by Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke in San Francisco in 2015, has spent the last nine seasons with the 49ers.

Bills Insider Breaks Down What Jaguars Are Getting in Gabe Davis (Jaguar Report)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping for a big year from free agent wide receiver Gabe Davis, who the team signed to a three-year, $39 million deal in free agency. The ex-Buffalo Bill will be depended on to improve a Jaguars’ passing game that will be replacing Calvin Ridley and looking to outdo last year’s dissapointment.

Ex-Patriot Says Mac Jones is Happier With Jaguars (Jaguar Report)

“I love this place, it’s my hometown. Obviously, there’s a lot of good things going on around here and I’m looking forward to learning everybody’s names and just getting back into playing good football,” Jones said last month.

Jaguars should waste no time pursuing UFL kicker superstar Jake Bates (Black & Teal)

Kicker Jake Bates has been one of the UFL’s brightest spots in his inaugural season, nailing attempts of 62 and 64 yards in back-to-back weeks. The Detriot Lions have already inquired about him and they won’t probably be his only suitor. The Jags should most definitely get in line.

Five questions on Jaguars’ plan to renovate EverBank Stadium (ESPN)

Since announcing the plans, the Jaguars have been negotiating with the city of Jacksonville on a tentative agreement for the renovation, a deal that will include a new 30-year lease and would end any relocation speculation.

O-Zone: Futuristic (Jaguars.com)

Which Jag players do you believe have the potential to be traded during the draft? I see left tackle Cam Robinson as a possibility because of his salary-cap figure and because he has just one season remaining on his contract. My thought is that’s possible if – and only IF – the draft falls in such a way that offensive tackle is the best selection for the Jaguars at No. 17 overall. I wouldn’t like to see Robinson traded. The thought here is that Robinson is valuable and the sort of player you want around your team. But I do see a trade in that scenario being possible.

