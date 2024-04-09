Jaguars News (4/9): Is a Day 2 wide receiver the move for Jacksonville?

Good morning!

Here is today’s roundup of the latest news, rumors, and analysis on your Jacksonville Jaguars.

Editor’s pick

Nate Tice, the son of former NFL coach Mike Tice and a former NFL coach and scout himself, released his top 100 big board at Yahoo Sports. Graham Barton was a bit higher than I expected, while Laiaitu Latu was a bit lower.

Should the Jacksonville Jaguars trade down in the draft? (Big Cat Country)

With the 17th overall pick in their pocket, the Jags are probably a bit too far back to get one of the better receivers, and maybe even too far back to get one of the best corners. The Jags are not just one player away from going to the Super Bowl, so a good strategy could be to trade back and draft more players instead of just one guy.

2024 NFL draft Round 1 trades: Which teams should move up? (ESPN)

Would trying to move up for one of the top three receivers in this class make sense? That likely would require getting into the top 10. The teams directly ahead of them don’t have obvious needs at wide receiver, but if Odunze falls to No. 9, Jacksonville might be able to justify a deal with Chicago to land a cost-controlled top wideout for the next four seasons. Of course, the Bears might prefer to keep Odunze for themselves.

Jaguars S Andre Cisco should be ecstatic to watch Kyle Dugger get a new deal (Black & Teal)

The Jaguars have a playmaker in safety Andre Cisco. Ever since he joined the starting lineup in 2022, Cisco has been a mainstay of the secondary. He’s now entering a contract year, and it would be a good idea to give him a new deal before the market goes up. In fact, fellow safety Kyle Dugger just got a new deal from the New England Patriots that could be used as the baseline for negotiations between the Jags and Cisco.

2024 NFL Draft: Washington’s Troy Fautanu to Visit Jaguars (Jaguar Report)

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, Washington Huskies offensive lineman Troy Fautanu is set to take an official top-30 visit with the Jaguars this week. Fautanu is ranked the No. 19 player on the consensus board after a standout career at Washington that will likely result in him becoming a first-round selection in two weeks.

New 49ers QB ‘Passtronaut’ Joshua Dobbs returns to Cleveland to take in solar eclipse (NFL.com)

Ex-Texans, Titans DT Teair Tart signs with Dolphins (NFL.com)

Panthers, Patriots, Seahawks, Titans open voluntary offseason program (NFL.com)

Xaviar Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic, ordered to pay $10.8M to ex-bank teller (ESPN)

Must-see Media

Quick thread on offensive line starters leading up to draft as I wait for code to run What if we tried to guess offensive line strength given the 5 starters listed on Ourlads and their past performance in pass protection (as measured by grade)? This is what it might look like pic.twitter.com/drVEjPMK7r — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) April 8, 2024

Poll of the Day

The Jaguars have done their fair share of homework on midround wide receiver prospects. Trent Baalke reportedly “backed out” from attending Florida’s pro day when Ricky Pearsall opted out of workouts. Meanwhile, Tez Walker, Jermaine Burton, and Jalen McMillan have all been brought in on top 30 visits.

Poll Who’s your favorite midround WR prospect that the Jaguars have been linked to so far? Ricky Pearsall

Tez Walker

Jermaine Burton

Jalen McMillan vote view results 48% Ricky Pearsall (33 votes)

27% Tez Walker (19 votes)

8% Jermaine Burton (6 votes)

14% Jalen McMillan (10 votes) 68 votes total Vote Now

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!